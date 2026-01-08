International Marine & Energy Hires Senior Bunker Trader in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vedad Jami has joined the company as senior bunker trader in the UAE as of this month. Image Credit: Vedad Jami / LinkedIn

Bunker supplier International Marine & Energy has hired a new senior bunker trader in the UAE.

Vedad Jami has joined the company as senior bunker trader in the UAE as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Jami was previously a senior bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect from August 2024 to June 2025. He had earlier worked as a senior trader for Dan-Bunkering in Cape Town from 2017 to 2024.

International Marine & Energy was founded a decade ago with a focus on bunker trading, physical supply and risk management solutions. The firm is headquartered in Dubai.