Ship Movements Halted at Novorossiysk After Alleged Ukrainian Attack on Naval Base

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Novorossiysk is one of Russia's largest ports, and a significant piece of infrastructure for its oil exports. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities at Novorossiysk have halted all ship movements after an alleged Ukrainian attack on a Russian naval base near the Black Sea port.

Ukrainian sea drones attacked the naval base on Friday morning, news agency Reuters cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Novorossiysk is one of Russia's largest ports, and a significant piece of infrastructure for its oil exports. Tankers loading at the port are a major source of Russian bunker demand.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has said none of its facilities have been damaged, and oil loadings continued onto tankers that were already berthed, according to the report.

Risks to commercial shipping in the Black Sea have been considerably heightened since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022.