Samskip to Install Carbon Capture System on LNG Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The onboard carbon capture system (CCS) will be installed on Samskip Kvitbjorn, which operates on a fixed route from Rotterdam. Image Credit: Value Maritime

Dutch marine tech firm Value Maritime will retrofit a carbon capture system (CCS) on transport firm Samskip’s LNG-fuelled vessel Samskip Kvitbjorn. The Ro-Ro vessel operates on a fixed route from Rotterdam.

Value Maritime and its partners in the Maritime Efficient & Easy Carbon Capture (ME2CC) project have received funding from the Maritime Master Plan. The funding will be used to retrofit and install onboard CCS on Samskip Kvitbjorn, Value Maritime said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The CCS captures onboard CO2 emissions, which can be offloaded onshore and sent to land-based CO2 hubs. Value Maritime-led consortium says the system is modular and compact in design, which enables easy installation and removal.

The system can be installed on a wide range of vessels, from coastal ships to large ocean-going vessels.

Onboard CCS is gradually gaining attention in the shipping industry as one of the solutions to reduce emissions in the near term. One of its main advantages is that it can be retrofitted onto existing ships.