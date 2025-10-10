Uniper Taps Spanish Biomethane for Shipping Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uniper has signed an agreement with Five Bioenergy to source biomethane from three Spanish plants from 2027. Image Credit: Uniper

German energy firm Uniper has signed a seven-year biomethane purchase agreement with Spanish developer Five Bioenergy, aiming to supply the fuel for use in shipping.

Under the agreement, Uniper will purchase biomethane from three Spanish plants located in Murcia, Uniper said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Deliveries are set to begin at the start of 2027.

The Lorca Bioenergy project, one of the facilities, is currently under construction and is designed to produce up to 250 GWh of biomethane, with operations expected to start by the end of 2026.

"This agreement places Uniper in a strong position to complement the growing share of renewables with low-carbon energy sources and to accelerate the decarbonization of both road and maritime sectors," Uniper said.

Liquefied biomethane (LBM) can serve as a drop-in fuel for LNG dual-fuel ships. As regulatory pressure increases, a growing share of the dual-fuel fleet is expected to shift towards cleaner LNG alternatives such as LBM.

"The supply agreement underscores our ambition to expand and diversify our low-carbon energy portfolio," Carsten Poppinga, CCO of Uniper, said.