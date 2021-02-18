Turkish Supplier CYE Petrol Adds Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A change in local regulations might bring back some of Istanbul's lost bunker volumes. File Image / Pixabay

Turkish marine fuel supplier CYE Petrol has added a new bunker barge to its fleet.

The MT Tomris-E has joined the company's fleet and has been reflagged to Turkey, news service Deniz Haber Ajansi reported this week.

The news service cited comments from CEO Deniz Eraydin calling for a change in local regulations to increase Turkey's bunker volumes.

"The tonnage of newly commissioned ships is larger than that of the old ones," the agency cited him as saying.

"There is piecemeal growth in the bunkering of large ships.

"Tankers of 2,000-4,000 DWT are needed to supply larger amounts in one operation."

A move to larger bunker barges would require a change in local regulations that currently put stricter safety requirements on barges above 1,000 DWT, he said.