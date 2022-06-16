New Bunker Supplier Trisshana Petroleum Launches in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

A new bunker supplier and refined products trader, Trisshana Petroleum, has launched in the UAE.

Dubai-based Trisshana Petroleum will focus on bunker and lubricant supply, jet fuel supply, refined products trading, ship chartering and broking and dry docking services, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The company launched last month.

"Our mission is to be a global maritime services provider, through a principled value-based approach to our customers, and by bringing together a diverse cross-section of people from different aspects and united in purpose, while striving for harmony in elements through the ingenuity of human endeavour," the company said in the statement.

"We want to be a long-term partner for our customers, a home for our people and to make a difference in the community."

Contact details for the firm are as follows:

Mr Biltu Sharma

Trisshana Trading LLC

Ras Al Khor Avenue, Dubai, UAE

Mobile: +971562616684/+971503964683

WhatsApp: +971 586745989

Email: bunkerandlubricantsupply@outlook.com