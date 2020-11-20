Spain's Endesa to Develop LNG Bunkering Infrastructure at Algeciras

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Los Barrios terminal could become Spain's largest LNG bunkering location. Image Credit: Endesa

Spanish energy supplier Endesa plans to develop LNG bunkering infrastructure at the port of Algeciras, the company said this week.

The company plans to invest €30 million ($35.6 million) to bring LNG bunkering to its Los Barrios terminal at the port by the end of 2023, it said in a statement on its website.

The terminal will have an initial storage capacity of 4,080 m3, with the potential to expand that to 10,000 m3 over the next decade.

"The strategic location of our terminal offers a possibility of growth and diversification towards new lines of business, such as LNG bunkering, which fit in and allow us advance in our decarbonisation strategy by betting on activities that lead to a reduction in emissions," Juan Maria Moreno, general director of energy management at Endesa, said in the statement.