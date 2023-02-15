UK:Winners Announced in Green Tech Funding Round

by Ship & Bunker News Team

London's River Thames: electric ferry. File Image / Pixabay.

A UK government scheme to stimulate innovation in the country's maritime sector has announced the scheme's latest beneficiaries.

The next tranche of money, £60 million ($72m), forms part of the UK Shore scheme that was launched in March 2022.

The winners include Belfast-based Artemis Technologies. Artemis is developing hydrofoils to reduce fuel use.

Also securing funds is Collins River Enterprises which is to build and test a fully electric ferry to be deployed on the River Thames, London. The project builds on research conducted through the first round of the scheme.

Another winning project is led by AceOn Battery Solar Technology. The company is developing hydrogen-powered vessels to transfer crew to wind farms off the UK's northeastern coast while WingTek is in line to receive funding for its two, full-sized prototypes of wind-assisted ships with high tech sails.