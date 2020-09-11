Turkish Sources See Bunker Market Recovering in 2-3 Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Turkish bunker demand may be back at a record high as soon as 2022. File Image / Pixabay

Turkish bunker demand may return to its pre-COVID-19 record level in about two or three years, according to local sources.

Total demand in the first half of 2020 was 1.1 million mt, according to energy market regulator the EPDK, down by 12% from the same period a year earlier.

"The record volume for Turkey was in 2018 -- a total of 3 million mt," a source told Ship & Bunker Friday.

"The 2019 total was 2.5 million mt, so we can recover to 2019's level quickly, but reaching 2018's level will take two or three years."

Turkey's reputation as a reliable bunkering hub will help it recover quickly, the source argued, with its bunker supplier licensing scheme and requirements on barge loadings being measured by mass flow meters.

Mustafa Muhtaroğlu, CEO of local supplier Energy Petrol, is due to talk about the Turkish market and the wider bunker industry at the IBIA Annual Convention 2020 in November.

The global convention, being held online this year for the first time, will cover three days from November 3.

