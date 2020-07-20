IBIA Annual Convention Takes New Online Format

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA's 2020 Annual Convention is "Going Global". Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has announced for 2020 its Annual Convention will take a new format that will see the event held entirely online.

Over the course of three days, the event will include a virtual exhibition hall, access to extensive in-depth on-demand content, and a series of both regional and globally-focused live panel discussions with audience participation.

"From the recent upheaval of IMO 2020, the present day disruptions of COVID-19, to a future demanding a complete rethink on marine energy; the shipping and bunker industries find themselves at arguably the most challenging point in their history," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, Global Head, Marketing & Events at IBIA.

"In response to this most critical of times, IBIA is delighted to announce a completely new, innovate, and entirely online format that will be our most inclusive event to date. We are now calling on the industry to register their interest to participate."

In addition to attendance, there are a number of opportunities now open to participate in the IBIA Annual Convention 2020:

Sponsorship opportunities (More details here: https://bit.ly/IBIASponsorship )

Host a Virtual Exhibition Booth ((More details here: https://bit.ly/IBIAConvention2020-VEB)

Deliver your own on-demand presentation

Participate in a regional or global panel discussion

Those interested in speaking opportunities can contact IBIA by email at: ibia@ibia.net

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Paul Davis by email at: pd@shipandbunker.com

Bunker Holding has been named as Global Sponsor of the Annual Convention, and Starbulk SA In-Depth Topic Sponsor. Ship & Bunker is the Strategic Partner for the event.