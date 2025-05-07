Barcelona to Take on Shore Power Connection for Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Powercon will deliver onshore power systems for cruise ships under a €12.2 million contract. Image Credit: Port of Barcelona

Powercon has won a €12.2 million contract to construct and commission an onshore power supply (OPS) system for cruise ships in the Port of Barcelona.

The installation will be carried out in terminal H of Adossat wharf at the MSC cruise terminal, the Port of Barcelona said in a statement on its website last week.

In addition to the OPS system, Powercon will undertake associated civil works and install cabling connecting the terminal to a centralised energy distribution center.

The first OPS substation will serve the MSC terminal, with capacity already planned for five additional systems. This centralised approach will enable full electrification of the cruise terminals along Adossat Wharf.

By enabling vessels to switch off their onboard generators while docked, OPS systems help cut noise and eliminate exhaust fumes in port areas, improving air quality for surrounding communities.

However, while shore power helps reduce local environmental impact, the shipping industry must continue investing in alternative-fuelled vessels to achieve significant reductions in global emissions.