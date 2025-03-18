Polish Yard Emerges as Front-Runner for CMAL's Seven Electric Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Remontowa Shipbuilding will be awarded a contract to build seven fully electric ferries. File Image / Pixabay

Scottish Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has shortlisted Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding to build its seven fully electric ferries.

Under the Small Vessel Replacement Programme, seven fully electric vessels will be built in the first phase, with three more to be constructed in the second phase, CMAL said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

CMAL will launch a separate shipbuilding tender for the three vessels in the later part of this year.

"It is our responsibility to follow the Public Procurement Strategy for Scotland and appoint a yard capable of producing quality vessels which meet the needs of islanders, but that also deliver the best value for the public purse, Kevin Hobbs, CEO of CMAL, said.

"We are confident in Remontowa's ability, and have worked with them before, most recently with the delivery of the MV Finlaggan in 2011. We will now enter a 10-day standstill period before finalising the contract."

Battery-powered vessels are currently a practical solution for ferries, tugs, and other small ships operating on short routes. However, for larger ocean-going vessels undertaking long voyages, battery technology is not yet viable due to its limited energy capacity.