UK Reports Further Ship Attack by Drone Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A drone exploded about 30 m off the port side of a vessel about 115 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 7 PM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A second ship attack by drone was reported off the coast of Yemen on Thursday evening, according to the British authorities.

A drone exploded about 30 m off the port side of a vessel about 115 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 7 PM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

A separate, similar attack had been reported less than an hour previously.

"Coalition forces responding, vessel and crew are safe, vessel proceeding to next port," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.