UK Reports New Ship Attack Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ship was attacked about 85 nautical miles south-east of Ash Shihr at about 6:33 PM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new ship attack has been reported off the coast of Yemen, according to the British authorities.

A ship was attacked about 85 nautical miles south-east of Ash Shihr at about 6:33 PM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the organisation said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.