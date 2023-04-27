Nor-Shipping 2023 to Include Summit on Ship Autonomy and Sustainability

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The summit will be held in Oslo on June 8. File Image / Pixabay

This year's Nor-Shipping industry event is set to include a summit on ship autonomy and sustainability.

The Fourth International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit will be held as part of Nor-Shipping on June 8, the event's organisers said in an emailed statement.

The summit is being arranged in cooperation with the Norwegian Forum for Autonomous Ships and the European Commission's Directorate General for Transport. Topics will include commercial uses of ship autonomy and promising applications, how the technology is viewed by shipping and how it can be deployed in more conventional ship operations, and the international outlook for competition and cooperation.

"The concept of ship autonomy is now maturing," Sidsel Norvik, director of Nor-Shipping, said in the statement.

"When the idea was launched there were great, and perhaps overly inflated, expectations about a rapid shift, followed by disillusionment when this didn't materialise.

"However, we are now seeing commercial applications come to fruition and demonstrate huge potential.

"We're at a genuinely exciting stage on the journey, and this summit will explore that – with an up-to-date status of implementation and valuable insights into future applications and possibilities."

For more information on the summit, click here.