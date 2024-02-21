Varo and Orim Energy Partner up on Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: biofuel demand. File Image / Pixabay.

Two firms have joined forces to promote biofuels in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region.

Varo Energy and Orim Energy see their partnership as making the most of their complementary expertise in biofuels for the former and as an established blender and physical supplier for the latter.

"Under the agreement, Varo will source, produce and blend various waste and advanced bio-feedstocks to high quality bunker specifications," Varo said in a statement.

"Orim will source the fuel and gas oils for blending and deliver the final biofuel blends to customers' vessels," it added.

Looking ahead, the firms see a positive outlook for biofuels demand in the ARA bunker market.

"Supported by new European Union regulations, the market for B30, a blend of 70% fuel oil and 30% biofuels, is expected to grow rapidly to the end of the decade," the company said.