BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Cargo Operations Executive in Spain
Monday March 25, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a thorough understanding of the cargo operations process. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a cargo operations executive in Spain.
The company is looking for candidates with a thorough understanding of the cargo operations process, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Closely coordinating with counterparties including shipping agents, cargo suppliers/customers, surveyors, and Cargo traders for following the operations properly
- Endeavour to provide notice of potential issues to trading teams as well as proactively look for solutions.
- Ensure local customs procedures are fulfilled.
- Proactively chase for Cargo docs, invoices, and other relevant documentation from all parties involved in the operation.
- Advising of port dues, calling costs and other related costs at the point of quoting and following through to ensure correct invoicing.
- Organisation and monitoring of daily terminal operations.
- Supporting local and worldwide traders within the company
- Ensure correct and timely updates in the trading application (PTA) for all operations
- Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies regarding usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trips, trading platform, expenses and leads
- Staying current with all relevant industry news
- Knowledge of Customs Regulation that applies in Europe
- Closely coordinating with barges ops for daily operations
- Closely coordinating with ship brokers for FOB cargo positions.
