BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Cargo Operations Executive in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a thorough understanding of the cargo operations process. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a cargo operations executive in Spain.

The company is looking for candidates with a thorough understanding of the cargo operations process, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Closely coordinating with counterparties including shipping agents, cargo suppliers/customers, surveyors, and Cargo traders for following the operations properly

Endeavour to provide notice of potential issues to trading teams as well as proactively look for solutions.

Ensure local customs procedures are fulfilled.

Proactively chase for Cargo docs, invoices, and other relevant documentation from all parties involved in the operation.

Advising of port dues, calling costs and other related costs at the point of quoting and following through to ensure correct invoicing.

Organisation and monitoring of daily terminal operations.

Supporting local and worldwide traders within the company

Ensure correct and timely updates in the trading application (PTA) for all operations

Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies regarding usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trips, trading platform, expenses and leads

Staying current with all relevant industry news

Knowledge of Customs Regulation that applies in Europe

Closely coordinating with barges ops for daily operations

Closely coordinating with ship brokers for FOB cargo positions.

