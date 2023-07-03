Former Monjasa, Dan-Bunkering Executive Joins The Bunker Firm in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined the company as partner and managing director of its Fredericia branch office as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Former Monjasa and Dan-Bunkering executive Michael Kietz has joined trading company The Bunker Firm in Fredericia.

Kietz has joined the company as partner and managing director of its Fredericia branch office as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Kietz was previously a key account manager for Dan-Bunkering from August 2020 to December 2022, and had earlier worked for Monjasa from 2006 to 2020, most recently as a sales manager.

"I am very excited to resume my career in shipping and trading together with a team of very ambitious and inspired colleagues, who are dedicated to make a difference," Kietz said in the post.

The Bunker Firm is based in Canada, and trades marine fuels worldwide with a particular focus on Africa and the Middle East, according to the company's website.