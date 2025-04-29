Wasaline to Significantly Boost Battery Capacity on Dual-Fuel Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aurora Botnia's current battery capacity is 2.2 MWh. Image Credit: Wasaline

Shipping firm Wasaline has announced plans to upgrade the battery system aboard its dual-fuel LNG ferry Aurora Botnia, increasing capacity from the current 2.2 MWh to a total of 12.6 MWh.

The additional 10.4 MWh will make it the largest battery installation ever fitted to a vessel, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Wasaline has contracted marine battery specialist AYK Energy to supply the new battery systems, with the upgraded configuration scheduled to be operational by January 2026.

Built by Rauma Marine Constructions and entering service in August 2021, Aurora Botnia features dual-fuel LNG engines and a hybrid propulsion system that combines battery power to reduce emissions and enhance energy efficiency.

"This is the largest battery retrofit on a vessel to date, and we are extremely proud to be partnering with Wasaline as the provider of this advanced battery solution," Chris Kruger, Founder and President at AYK Energy, said.