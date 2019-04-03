Dutch Operator Signs Long Term LNG Bunker Supply Deal

Deal sign between Rederij Doeksen and Titan LNG. Image Credit: Titan LNG

Dutch ferry firm Rederij Doeksen has signed an LNG bunker supply agreement with Titan LNG.

While exact details of the deal were not given, the pair said it was a long-term agreement.

The fuel will be supplied to two new build ferries, Willem de Vlamingh and Willem Barentsz, that will operate between then Dutch islands of Vlieland and Terschelling.

Bunkering will take place via truck on a weekly basis in Harlingen.

“Based on a shared philosophy that LNG is a good transition fuel for a greener shipping industry, we look forward to jointly prepare the first bunkerings in Harlingen,” said Richard de Vries, Head of Operations at Rederij Doeksen.

The vessels were built in Vietnam and are currently on their way to Harlingen for final outfitting and commissioning.

It is expected that the first crossings with the vessels will take place later this year.