Bunker One Hires Director in UK From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has hired a new director in the UK.

Grant Foulger has joined Bunker One as director in London as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Foulger had worked for sister company KPI OceanConnect and its predecessor, OceanConnect Marine, since 2003, serving most recently as director in London from August 2020 to this month.

He had earlier worked as a marine fuel trader for OW Bunker in Aalborg from 2001 to 2003.

KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine merged to become KPI OceanConnect in 2020. The combined firm is a subsidiary of Bunker Holding.