Peninsula's Initial LNG Bunker Plan Will be to Develop Mediterranean Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula is based in Gibraltar. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum, which announced a new LNG bunkering business earlier this month, will initially focus on developing supply in the Mediterranean region.

The company has just joined LNG bunkering industry body the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF).

After announcing earlier this month that it was launching a new LNG bunkering operation, the company said it had already carried out its first delivery, in Malaysian waters.

But Peninsula's current focus is on "building physical LNG bunker supply capabilities in the Mediterranean," SGMF said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"After a significant strategic planning exercise, we have recently commenced supplying LNG bunkers and we view SGMF as a professional and experienced stakeholder who can help us employ best practice and provide access to a network of other LNG supply chain participants," Peninsula said in the statement.

"Peninsula is always extremely focused on safety and on optimising the bunker supply experience for our customers."

New LNG bunker supplies have appeared on the company's doorstep recently, with Shell being awarded permission to sell LNG as a bunker fuel in Gibraltar last month.