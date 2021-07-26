EMEA News
Belgium to Vaccinate Foreign Seafarers
Belgium is the first country to provide this service. File Image / Pixabay
The Belgian authorities are setting up a programme to vaccinate foreign seafarers arriving at the country's ports against COVID-19.
From Monday medical teams at Belgian ports have started visiting foreign ships to provide the vaccines, the Royal Belgian Shipowners' Association said in an emailed statement.
Belgium is the first country to provide this service, and the programme may go some way towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 via the shipping industry. Several leading figures in shipping have called for priority access to vaccines for seafarers.
"These seafarers live at sea in closed groups for extended periods - a precarious situation should there be a COVID-19 outbreak onboard," the Royal Belgian Shipowners' Association said.
"With the vaccine, we are offering seafarers the certainty that they can carry out their profession under its unique circumstances in a safe manner, and that they are able to travel smoothly and securely to foreign ports."
Also in the News
Don't Count Out $2/MT Bunker Levy Proposal Yet: Shipping Industry Groups
The proposal -- to impose a $2/mt levy on bunker fuel purchases to build up a decarbonisation research and development fund -- was not selected for further development at the next IMO GHG working group session in October.
Read in Full
Slow Progress at IMO on Shipping GHG Emission Cuts
The UN body's committee adopted amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, initially agreed by a working group last year, to bring in binding short-term measures from the start of 2023 that hold ships to both operational and technical carbon intensity requirements as
Read in Full