Glander Partners With Cepsa For Biofuel Blend Supply to Asphalt Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

"We are pleased to be entrusted with this project," Dimitris Mertikas, key account manager for Glander in Dubai, said in an emailed statement. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has assisted a French asphalt tanker company wits first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend.

The firm worked with Spanish energy company Cepsa to deliver 347 mt of a B24 blend to the Rubis Group asphalt tanker MT Bitu Atlantic at Algeciras on September 1, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The blend contained 24% FAME blended with VLSFO.

"We take immense pride in our client's achievement and we are pleased to be entrusted with this project," Dimitris Mertikas, key account manager for Glander in Dubai, said in the statement.

"Biofuel is no longer a future fuel; it is here today.

"More companies are expected to follow suit for their first biofuel supply, and we stand ready to support them."

Glander has the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certificates for biofuel supply in its Valencia, Tonsberg, Geneva, Dubai and Singapore offices.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.