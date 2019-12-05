Shipowner Norden to Trial Plant-based Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norden: plant-based fuel. File image/Pixabay

Danish shipping company Norden is to work with Kvasir Technologies on a plant-based bunker fuel. The three-and-half-year collaboration will see the fuel trialled on a Norden vessel, the company has said.

Kvasir Technologies has patented technology which uses lignin, often seen as a waste product, to produce fuel.

Among the material's advantages are its accessiblity and abundance which makes for a high degree of scalability compared to other feedstocks.

"Testing fuel alternatives is the right starting point to drive the shipping industry towards a cleaner future," Henrik Røjel, Norden's fuel efficiency and decarbonisation manager said.

Norden controls a global fleet of over 300 ships.