FUJCON: Fujairah Launches Monthly Bunker Sales Data With Platts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Fujairah and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts are starting to publish monthly bunker sales data for the world's third-largest bunkering hub.

The data will be published on the 20th of every month, with history going back to January 2021, Salem Al Hamoudi, director of the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, said at Conference Connection's Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum 2021 on Tuesday.

The data will cover 180 CST VLSFO, 380 CST HSFO and VLSFO, marine gasoil, low sulfur marine gasoil and marine lubricants. In time the port will consider adding LNG bunker volumes to the dataset, Al Hamoudi said.

"The monthly sales volumes are really going to be welcome in the market I think," David Ernsberger, global head of pricing and market insight at Platts, said at the forum.

The data could be useful as an indicator of wider demand, Ernsberger added, as well as supporting the development of pricing benchmarks in the region.

Platts and the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone have been jointly publishing weekly oil product inventories data for the port since 2017.

The latest bunker data, for February, show total sales excluding lubricants of 631,430 m3. 180 and 380 CST VLSFO sales together totalled 494,237 m3, HSFO was 114,295 m3, MGO was 3,499 m3 and LSMGO was 19,399 m3.