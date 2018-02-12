EMEA News
Bunker Tanker Runs Aground in Malta [ VIDEO ]
Monday February 12, 2018
A bunkering tanker ran aground in Qawra, Malta, local media reports.
The incident is understood to have occurred on Saturday and was caused by severe weather in the region.
A spokesman for the Ministry for the Environment was quoted as saying the 595-tonne, Togo registered Hephaestus did not have any fuel cargo onboard at the time.
No environmental damage is reported, but authorities cautioned that "the situation is fluid and ongoing."