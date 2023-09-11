IBIA Hails Success of First Conference in Ghana

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The conference started with a one-day bunker training course. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker industry body IBIA has hailed the success of the first conference it has held in Ghana last week.

The IBIA Africa Bunker and Shipping Conference was held in Accra from September 5-7, starting with a one-day bunker training course and moving on to presentations and question-and-answer sessions on the state of the industry on the following days.

A total of 52 people attended the training, while 135 attendees from 11 different countries came to the conference itself, Tahra Sergeant, regional manager for Africa at IBIA, told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

"The IBIA Africa Bunker and Shipping Conference in Accra, Ghana, wasn't just a conference; it was a testament to Africa's burgeoning potential in the global maritime landscape," Sergeant said.

"The synergy of ideas, collaboration, and vision displayed at the conference has set precedent for the future of bunkering in the continent.

"The confluence of regulators and industry leaders fostered open dialogues and critical discussions.

"IBIA Africa is committed to not only participating but actively supporting these essential conversations in the weeks and months ahead.."

Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Energy William Owuraku Aidoo reiterated his government's support for the country's bunker suppliers in a keynote address at the event, according to a report from local news provider Daily Guide Network.

"The Ministry of Energy recognizes the crucial role that this sector plays not only in the economy, but local and regional fora, therefore we want our local bunking market and that of Africa to sustainably grow and I would like to use this opportunity to reaffirm the Ministry of Energy's commitment and its readiness to support this sector with favourable policies and regulations to position it for a sustainable future," the report cited Aidoo as saying.

Theodora Okine, head of business development at AI Energy, also spoke at the event, as did MEPC Chair Harry Conway, from the Liberian delegation at the IMO.

IBIA is also holding its annual convention later this year, taking the event to Dubai in November.