EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Estonian Supplier Bunker Partner Seeks Trader in Cyprus
Thursday January 14, 2021
The new role will be based in Cyprus and focus on the Greek market. File Image / Pixabay
Estonian marine fuel supplier Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a trader for its Cyprus office.
The new role will be focused on the Greek market, Bunker Partner told Ship & Bunker by email Thursday. The company is seeking candidates with excellent written and spoken English and Greek.
The company "has been experiencing rapid growth since 2016, and doubling its revenue and net earnings every year," it said.
A LinkedIn advertisement for the role lists the following key responsibilities:
- Support our trading department in all aspects of the trader role
- Research on potential customers and markets
- Monitor oil prices and communicate to relevant stakeholders
- Build up your own customer portfolio
The deadline for applications is February 28. To find out more and apply for the role, email HR@bunkerpartner.eu.