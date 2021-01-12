Titan LNG Wins Licence for Western Scheldt Bunker Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's first bunker supply operation in the area was carried out on December 30. Image Credit: Titan LNG

LNG bunker supplier Titan LNG has received approval from local authorities to bunker ships on the Western Scheldt area to the west of Antwerp.

The company took recommendations from the Zeeland Safety Region and the local Joint Nautical Authority before winning approval for supply in the area, Titan LNG said in a LinkedIn post Monday.

"Titan LNG has identified this as a strategic location for LNG bunkering," the company said.

The firm carried out its first supply operation in the area on December 30, using its FlexFueler vessel to supply DEME Group's hopper dredger Scheldt River.

The operation was TItan LNG's first on a river, the company said.