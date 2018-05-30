Greece Moves Forward on LNG Bunkering

Athens, Greece (file image/pixabay)

Greece has put the regulatory framework in place to facilitate liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering in the country's ports by passing a presidential decree.

The decree, which covers safety provision for LNG bunkering operations, comes under the auspices of the Poseidon Med II (PMII) project aimed at promoting the take up of gas bunkering in the Mediterranean state and wider east Mediterranean region.

Part-financed by the European Union, PMII covers: basic and detailed designs for LNG bunkering vessels and LNG retrofits, new building designs of LNG-fuelled ro/pax ferries; plan approvals for LNG bunkering infrastructure in PMII participating ports; small scale LNG infrastructure at Revithoussa LNG terminal and the development of funding tools to get the necessary investment for ports and vessels, class society and PMII partner Lloyd's Register said in a statement.

LNG is seen as a credible -- and cleaner -- alternative to oil-derived, bunker fuel.