BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Bunker Trader in Durban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Amoil's head office in Durban. Image Credit: Amoil International

Marine fuel firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a proven record in planning, prioritising and delivering against a given budget, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintaining and nurturing a stable customer portfolio

Advising on various fuel products and quality

Managing customers payment and overdues

Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

Amoil was founded in 1984, is based in Durban and has a team of seven staff, according to the company's website.

For more information, click here.