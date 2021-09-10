EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Bunker Trader in Durban
Friday September 10, 2021
The new hire will join Amoil's head office in Durban. Image Credit: Amoil International
Marine fuel firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a proven record in planning, prioritising and delivering against a given budget, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Maintaining and nurturing a stable customer portfolio
- Advising on various fuel products and quality
- Managing customers payment and overdues
- Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities
Amoil was founded in 1984, is based in Durban and has a team of seven staff, according to the company's website.
