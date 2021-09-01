TFG Marine Targets 480,000 MT/Year Sales From New Malta Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

At launch the company reserved its new Malta operation for the fuel needs of its own shareholders. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine is targeting sales of as much as 480,000 mt/year from a new physical supply operation in Malta.

The firm launched the operation at the start of last month and is now ready to expand it, a TFG Marine spokesperson told Ship & Bunker this week.

"TFG Marine started-up its Malta marine fuel supply operations in early August, initially supplying fuel exclusively for its shareholders Trafigura Maritime Limited, Frontline and Golden Ocean in the Mediterranean," the spokesperson said.

"Following this successful four-week trial, TFG Marine has now extended its fuel supply offer in this region to third-party customers, and aims to rapidly grow its new operations in this strategic region to 30,000-40,000 tonnes per month of a full range of high-quality marine fuels."

TFG was founded by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean in late 2019. The company is now supplying around 9 million mt/year of bunkers globally.