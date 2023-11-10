More E-methanol Units Planned for Scandi Market

More e-methanol production plants are planned for the Scandinavian region, a producer of the synthetic fuel has said.

Swedish firm Liquid Wind has 10 facilities lined up for the region by 2027.

Other companies in partnership with Liquid Wind -- an agreement was formed in 2020 that includes Alfa Laval, Siemens Energy and Topsoe -- are involved in the plan.

"The collaboration aims to reduce the time, cost and risk of developing and executing core e-methanol plants," Liquid Wind said in a statement.

The plan is for 80 such units to be set up by 2030 where each unit would have an annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes.

"These units will contribute significantly to the global e-methanol market and future reduction in emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as global shipping," the company added.

Environmentalists have highlighted tensions in the emerging e-fuel market that could limit shipping's access to the fuel and hamper the sector's decarbonisation efforts.