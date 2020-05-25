Port of Helsinki Cuts Staff Days to Reduce Costs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port will attempt to avoid seeing any operational impact from the staff cuts. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Helsinki has been forced to reduce the number of days worked by its entire staff as a cost reduction measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the port authority said last week.

"The coronavirus pandemic and the related travel restrictions have heavily impacted the business of the Port of Helsinki," the port authority said in a statement on its website.

"Because of this, we have been forced to start extensive cost reductions.

All of the port's staff will be temporarily dismissed for 30 days between August and the end of the year, and for another 30 days early next year.

"We will attempt to arrange the temporary dismissals so that they do not cause inconveniences for our customers or operations," the port authority said.