Stena Oil Adds Bunker Barge in Frederikshavn

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena's new marine fuel terminal is still under construction. Image Credit: Port of Frederikshavn

Bunker supplier Stena Oil has added a barge to its operation in Frederikshavn.

The company is now operating the 5,600 DWT barge the Vingaren at its new oil terminal at the port, the Port of Frederikshavn said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The ship can carry up to five different grades of fuel in segregated tanks, and has six Tier III compliant diesel engines, the port said.

Stena announced its plans for the Frederikshavn marine fuel terminal in May 2018, saying it would be the largest of its kind and would have a 300 meter-long quayside with 14 meters draft, enabling large vessels to load and discharge at the same time.