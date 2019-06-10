Galp to Launch LNG Bunker Barge

Bunkers' head Jose Roque speaking at Atlantic 2019 in Lisbon. Image credit/S&B

As part of its push to meet the changing dynamic of the post-2020 bunker market, Portuguese refiner Galp is to deploy a hybrid barge supplying liquified natural gas (LNG).

The medium-sized vessel should be operational by 2022, the company said.

In addition to LNG, the barge will supply fuel oil and marine gasoil.

Galp currently supplies shipping with over I million metric tonnes (mt) of marine fuels and lubricants. Bunker fuels are delivered via a three-strong bunker barge fleet with a total capacity of 10,000 mt, as well as by pipeline and by truck.

The company's very low suflur fuel oil (vlsfo), which complies International Maritime Organisation's global 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel, is mainly a residue produced from sweet crudes. VLSFO is a guaranteed o be a stable fuel, according to the company.

Galp operates two refineries.The main plant is the 220,000 barrels a day (b/d) refinery at Sines in the south of the country. The 110,000 b/d Matosinhos refinery is located in the northwest.

The company made this and other announcements at its annual industry meeting, Atlantic 2019, which was held in Lisbon last week.