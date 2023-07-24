Hormuz Marine Hires Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire had previously served in marine fuels roles at Oasis Energy and Harwil Energy. Image Credit: Hormuz Marine

Marine fuel supplier Hormuz Marine has hired a new business development manager.

Bashar Sadiq has joined the firm as business development manager in Muscat as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Sadiq was previously a manager at Majid Al Futtaim from January 2017 to this month, and had previously served in marine fuels roles at Oasis Energy and Harwil Energy.

"With his extensive #experience in the bunker trading #industry, Bashar is well-equipped to drive the success of the company's bunkering operations," the company said in the post.

Last month Hormuz Marine announced it had added Oman's Port of Khasab to its list of physical supply locations.