Hormuz Marine Launches Physical Supply at Oman's Port of Khasab

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman's bunker market is expanding. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Hormuz Marine has added Oman's Port of Khasab to its list of physical supply locations.

The firm has been awarded permission to supply marine fuels at the northern Omani port under a deal with Hutchison Ports Sohar, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The company will be supplying MGO only at first, but plans to add VLSFO to its offering in due course once demand emerges, the representative said.

O Bunkering has also joined the bunker market at Khasab.

"We are truly grateful to Hutchison Ports Sohar for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity," Hormuz Marine said.

"The journey will be even more exciting when being besides O Bunkering."