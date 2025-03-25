TFG Marine to Operate Second Bunker Barge in Ceuta from April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering activity in Ceuta has increased in recent days. Image Credit: Port of Ceuta

Vilma Oil Med, a joint venture between TFG Marine and Vilma Oil, has added a second bunker barge in Port of Ceuta, Spain.

The time-chartered Vemaharmony has already arrived in Ceuta and will begin marine fuel supply operations next month, a TFG Marine company spokesperson told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

"The Vemaharmony will be the second barge operated by Vilma Oil Med alongside the Spabunker Cuarenta vessel, significantly enhancing our supply capabilities from this strategic location.

"Together, the two barges will double the Group's regional capacity, enabling us to offer both conventional marine fuels and biofuels of up to B24, supporting the evolving energy needs of the shipping industry."

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine acquired a majority stake in Spanish bunkering firm Vilma Oil Med in December. Vilma Oil Med has been supplying bunker fuels in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Western Mediterranean for 18 years and has an 84,000 m3 storage terminal in Ceuta.

Bunkering activity at the Port of Ceuta has increased in recent days, according to the Port of Ceuta authority.

The recent addition of a new bunker barge is expected to enhance supply capacity, catering to rising demand - particularly when congestion at nearby Gibraltar prompts shipowners to seek alternative bunkering options.

"In recent days, we have seen a notable increase in maritime activity, with numerous ships arriving to carry out fuel supply and provisioning operations," Port of Ceuta said in its latest LinkedIn post.