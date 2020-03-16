Antwerp 'Fully Operational' Amid Covid-19 Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Antwerp. File image/Pixabay.

Port operations at the Belgian port of Antwerp will remain "fully operational" during the current Covid-19 pandemic, the port authority has said.

Belgium, in line with other European states, has instigated a range of measures to hinder the spread of the virus while keeping important sectors of industy going.

Measures in place to keep the port a safe working environment including the requirement for ships calling at the port to submit a maritime health form prior to arrival.

Additional measures may be needed, the port authority said.

Non-essential events have been cancelled and visitors are only admitted to critical work locations in the port "where absolutely necessary".