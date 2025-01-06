Axiom Global Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gupta previously worked in bunker trading and operations for Iraqi supplier Sea Crown Marine Services in Dubai. Image Credit: Shrot Gupta / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Axiom Global has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Shrot Gupta has joined Axiom as a bunker trader and operations executive in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Gupta previously worked in bunker trading and operations for Iraqi supplier Sea Crown Marine Services in Dubai from December 2020 to this month.

He had earlier worked as a senior sales manager for Naukri.com from 2018 to 2020.

"This new role is an exciting opportunity to deepen my expertise in the dynamic world of Bunker Trading while expanding into a strategic region," Gupta said in the post.

"My time at Sea Crown Marine Services DMCC as a Bunker Trader, focusing on Physical Bunker Supply in Iraq, has been immensely rewarding.

"I am grateful for the invaluable lessons, collaborations, and achievements during this chapter."