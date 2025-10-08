Burando Energies Announces New Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ruben Blok has been promoted to the CEO position in Burando Energies. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Netherlands-based marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has announced the formation of a new board.

The new leadership team will focus on driving growth and supporting the company’s ambition in energy transition, Burando Energies said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The newly appointed board comprises Ruben Blok (CEO), Vivian van der Heijde (Chief People & Organization Officer), Hessel de Waard RA (CFO), and Davy van den Tempel (CCO).

Blok previously served as executive director at Burando Energies from February 2024 until this month. He had earlier worked for Trefoil Trading and Bunker Holding.

“Together, they bring diverse expertise, forward-thinking perspectives, and a shared commitment to driving Burando Energies’ next phase of development," the company said.

“This strengthened leadership team will enable the company to accelerate its growth, foster innovation, and deliver sustainable impact.”