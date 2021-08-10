Italy's RINA Wins EU LNG Bunkering Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

RINA will support LNG bunkering initiatives in the Mediterranean, Black and Caspian Seas. File Image / Pixabay

Italian classification society RINA has been awarded a European Maritime Safety Agency contract to help develop LNG bunkering facilities.

RINA will support LNG bunkering initiatives in the Mediterranean, Black and Caspian Seas, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The organisation will help port authorities find suitable locations for LNG bunkering facilities and set them up.

"The services we will be providing as part of the frame agreement with EMSA will help make LNG storage and bunkering available in port areas and will also bring consistency and guidance for economically developing nations that do not yet have strong experience with small scale LNG," Angelo Lo Nigro, senior director for energy engineering solutions at RINA, said in the statement.

"This contract will reduce the capacity gap between countries and ensure a coherent, effective and uniform implementation of the international rules for maritime safety, security and prevention of pollution from ships in the Mediterranean, Black and Caspian Seas."

The contract is set to last for four years.