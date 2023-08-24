Gasum Takes Back LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel Kairos as Demand Increases

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has storage capacity of 7,500 m3, a dual-fuelled engine and LNG transfer capacity of up to 1,250 m3 per hour. Image Credit: Gasum

Nordic energy company Gasum has taken back the LNG bunker delivery vessel Kairos into its fleet as demand for LNG as a bunker fuel picks up.

The Kairos had been sub-leased to another company since October 2022, but will now return to Gasum's own fleet, adding to its delivery capacity in Northwest Europe, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel has storage capacity of 7,500 m3, a dual-fuelled engine and LNG transfer capacity of up to 1,250 m3 per hour.

"Volume growth in the maritime LNG bunkering segment have been gathering speed steadily during 2023 and is expected to further pick up pace towards the end of the year," the company said in the statement.

"Having Kairos back increases Gasum's ability to serve its maritime LNG and Bio-LNG customers as effectively as possible."

LNG bunker demand slumped last year as the war in Ukraine drove global gas markets to record highs. But demand has been recovering this year as prices returned to more normal levels.

Rotterdam saw a total of 179,804 m3 of LNG bunker sales in the second quarter of this year, up from 86,088 m3 the previous quarter and from 112,069 m3 in the same period a year earlier.