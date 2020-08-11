Stricken Bulk Carrier Wakashio Has Spilled Quarter of its Bunkers in Mauritius

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Wakashio ran aground on July 25. Image Credit: Nagashiki Shipping

The bulk carrier Wakashio, which ran aground in Mauritius last month and now threatens an environmental disaster, has already spilled a quarter of its bunker fuel, according to its owners.

As of Tuesday about 1,000 mt of the vessel's very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) has leaked outside of the vessel, according to an update from Nagashiki Shipping published by its charterer, Mitsui OSK Lines.

About 1,020 mt of VLSFO has been pumped off the vessel, and about 1,600 mt remains along with 200 mt of marine diesel oil. The vessel is not carrying a cargo.

The ship ran aground on July 25, and last week satellite images emerged of bunker fuel being spilled from the vessel.

The International Maritime Organization and the United Nations Environment Programme have jointly deployed an oil spill response expert to the region.