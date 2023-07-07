MEPC80: IBIA Sees IMO GHG Strategy Giving Clarity on Uptake of Alt Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Unni Einemo is IBIA's director, and represents the organisation at the IMO. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association has welcomed the adoption by MEPC 80 of the International Maritime Organization's revised strategy on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

The agreement means clarity for the producers of alternative fuels, IBIA Director Unni Einemo told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"We're happy that the strategy gives us clarity that full lifecycle emissions will be taken into account and that there is a clear 2030 target for the uptake of 'zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies, fuels and/or energy sources'," she said.

IBIA has played an active role in the talks leading up the strategy's adoption on July 7.

Among the issues it has worked on, IBIA pushed for regulations to encourage investments in alternative fuels and technologies.

In addition, it sought clarification on the role of certified sustainable biofuels as a way to improve a ship's CII rating.

IBIA also contributed information to highlight the potential of onboard carbon capture systems as a viable option.