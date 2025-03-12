AYK Energy to Power Svitzer's New Battery-Methanol Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tug will be deployed in Gothenburg. Image Credit: AYK Energy

Marine battery maker AYK Energy has been contracted by Turkish shipyard Uzmar to supply a 6MWh battery for Svitzer's new battery-methanol tugboat.

This vessel will be the first of its kind, combining battery and methanol power for tug operations, AYK Energy said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The tugboat will be able to conduct more than 90% of its operations on batteries with dual-fuel methanol engines providing backup.

It is expected to be delivered in the latter half of this year and deployed in Gothenburg, Sweden.

AYK Energy is already seeing growing demand for batteries across the maritime industry, particularly from tugs, superyachts and fishing vessels.

The battery system of Svitzer's tugboat will be manufactured in China.

"Battery solutions are constantly expanding, and we are proud to be at the forefront when it comes to providing those solutions to the maritime sector," Chris Kruger, founder of AYK Energy, said.

Kasper Karlsen, chief operating officer at Svitzer, told Ship & Bunker in a recent interview that biofuels and battery technology are central to decarbonising its global tug fleet.