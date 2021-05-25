UK Chamber of Shipping's M7 Event to Parallel G7 Meeting

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Virtual meeting planned. File Image / Pixabay

A virtual meeting timed to coincide with the meeting of the G7 heads of states in the UK early next month has been planned by the UK Chamber of Shipping.

The event's maritime focus will include how to get better collaboration on green research and development projects, the chamber said.

The 'M7' meeting, which will have international representation, takes place on June 9.

"There has never been a better time to strengthen our global connections and look for ways to improve trade and learn about projects that will deliver a cleaner, greener shipping industry," UK Chamber of Shipping John Denholm said.

The second part of the meeting will focus on green research and development projects; the first will look at international trade.