Gibraltar Estimates Bunker Spill Volume at Up to 2,000 Litres of VLSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port operations have been suspended since the incident. Image Credit: Gibraltar Port Authority

Gibraltar's authorities have estimated that up to 2,000 litres of VLSFO was spilled in the incident during a bunker operation at the Western Mediterranean port this week.

An estimated 1,000-2,000 litres of VLSFO was spilled while the Gas Venus was being bunkered at Gibraltar on Tuesday morning, the Gibraltar Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Port operations have been suspended since the incident.

"Most of the released oil is now concentrated in the areas of Camp Bay, Rosia Bay and Little Bay, with a portion of the area known as Seven Sisters also affected," the port authority said.

"There is currently no indication of free-floating oil any farther South of Little Bay, or any further North of Seven Sisters."

The authority has deployed eight launches to tackle free-floating sheen from the spill.

"I'd like to thank and commend all those whose quick action has brought the impact of yesterday's oil spill under control," Samantha Sacramento, Gibraltar's minister for civil contingencies, said in the statement.

"Significant progress has been made so far and the clear aim for today is to mitigate the risk of shoreside heavy oil washing back into the sea.

"I'd also like to thank our local NGOs for their support and work alongside the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Department of Environment and Brightside in the clean-up effort, and not least, the public for their understanding as we work to limit the environmental damage and impact on the bathing season."